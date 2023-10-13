Good News and Bad for Law Firm Seeking Attorney Fees Through...

News From Law.com

The Third District Court of Appeals in Austin, Texas, upheld an attorney fees award finding the client committed actual fraud to avoid unpaid legal fees when represented in case to preserve trademark rights. Although the law firm's award of $83,509 for attorney fees was preserved, the appeals court reversed against the firm on the trial court's award of $117,689 for expenses incurred to prosecute its case. The plaintiff, Reed & Scardino, sued Cheryl Cox and companies she controlled, Plan B. Holdings, LLC and CIPE Real Estate Solutions, LLC after Cox stopped pay for legal services related to a suit brought by Sense Corp., a software developer she hired.

Legal Services

October 13, 2023, 5:26 PM

