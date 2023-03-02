Good Fences? Greenwich Neighbors Argue View-Easement Case to...

News From Law.com

In a case regarding an alleged view easement, a Connecticut Appellate Court reversed trial court's decision to grant the defendant summary judgment. The appellate court agreed that a land easement existed, and the case was remanded for further proceedings. The plaintiff alleged that the original owner of the property wanted the ocean views protected, and established a view easement in the deeds, which included height and outbuilding restrictions, the opinion said.

Connecticut

March 02, 2023, 2:43 PM