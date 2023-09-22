Good Business Practices or a War on Tech?: Labor and Employm...

News From Law.com

A New York Senate bill that would put the Empire State at the forefront of regulating artificial intelligence in the workplace has a captive audience of employment lawyers ahead of next year's legislative session. The requirement of third-party auditing for bias means enactment of the bill will come at a cost for employers, but the end result could be a net gain for them in many respects. including equality and incluision, said a labor and employment attorney. Others viewed the bill as overly sweeping.

Technology

September 22, 2023, 1:30 PM

nature of claim: /