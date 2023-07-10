New Suit - Employment

Westinghouse Air Brake, a company that provides products and services to the rail industry, and other defendants were hit with an employment lawsuit Monday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Lusby Law on behalf of a former employee who contends he was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the company's COVID-19 vaccine policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00113, Gooch v. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 10, 2023, 3:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher N. Gooch

Plaintiffs

Lusby Law, PA

defendants

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation

Shuttlewagon Inc.

Wabtec Components LLC

