Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen on Friday removed a lawsuit against Caledonia Haulers LLC and Terry Gordon Wolf to Illinois Central District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Meyers & Flowers and Arnold & Itkin on behalf of Manuel Gonzalez. The case is 2:23-cv-02012, Gonzalez v. Wolf et al.

Illinois

January 13, 2023, 4:38 PM