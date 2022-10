Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Friday removed a lawsuit against Wendy's to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Remer & Georges-Pierre & on behalf of Yadira Gonzalez. The case is 6:22-cv-01848, Gonzalez v. Wendy's Properties, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 07, 2022, 6:17 PM