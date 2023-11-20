Who Got The Work

Attorney Beth Joseph of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for Prisa Ponce de Leon LLC and Wells Fargo Bank in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, over an alleged failure to provide ADA-compliant restrooms, was filed Oct. 6 in Florida Southern District Court by attorney Juan Courtney Cunningham on behalf of Jesus Gonzalez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr., is 1:23-cv-23830, Gonzalez v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 20, 2023, 10:43 AM

Jesus Gonzalez

Juan Courtney Cunningham

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A

Prisa Ponce de Leon, LLC

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA