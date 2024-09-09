Who Got The Work

Shutts & Bowen partner Rene J. Gonzalez-Llorens has entered an appearance for SBS Enterprise and Tap Beer Miami in a pending lawsuit seeking injunctive relief for violations of the ADA. The complaint, filed July 26 in Florida Southern District Court by attorney Juan Courtney Cunningham on behalf of Jesus Gonzalez, contends that the defendants' property contains architectural barriers including around the restrooms and parking areas. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom, is 1:24-cv-22863, Gonzalez v. Wd 17800, LLC, et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 09, 2024, 10:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Jesus Gonzalez

Plaintiffs

Juan Courtney Cunningham

Defendants

Sbs Enterprise, LLC,

Tap Beer Miami, Inc.

Wd 17800, LLC,

defendant counsels

Shutts & Bowen

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA