Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Locke Lord on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Fay Servicing LLC and U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee of LSF8 Master Participation Trust to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by a Newark Firm on behalf of Esmeralda Gonzalez. The case is 5:22-cv-01175, Gonzalez v. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of LSF8 Master Participation Trust et al.