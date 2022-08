Removed To Federal Court

The Office of U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzales on Thursday removed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service, Ryder System and Wilfred McCloud Jr. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Remudo Law Firm on behalf of Sughey Gonzalez. The case is 1:22-cv-22544, Gonzalez v. United States Postal Service et al.

Government

August 11, 2022, 12:50 PM