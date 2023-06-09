Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Snell & Wilmer on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against German-based electric mobility supplier Alber GmbH, Invacare Corporation and other defendants to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by Davis Miles McGuire Gardner on behalf of Carmen Gonzalez, who claims that she was ejected from her seat after using a defective Alber E-Fix electric wheelchair manufactured and sold by the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00263, Gonzalez v. United Seating and Mobility LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 09, 2023, 7:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Carmen Gonzalez

Davis Miles Mcguire Gardner Pllc

defendants

Invacare Corporation

Alber GmbH

United Seating and Mobility LLC

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims