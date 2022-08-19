New Suit - Employment Class Action

United Natural Foods, an organic and specialty food distributor, was hit with an employment class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged failure to pay timely wages in accordance with New York state law. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, contends that United Natural Foods fails to pay employees whose work includes physical labor on a weekly basis as required under New York's Labor Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-07067, Gonzalez v. United Natural Foods, Inc. manual

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 19, 2022, 9:07 AM