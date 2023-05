Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reed Smith on Monday removed an employment class action against Ryder Systems and Whiplash Port Logistics Group to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by James Hawkins APLC on behalf of employees claiming wage-and-hour violations. The case is 2:23-cv-03935, Gonzalez v. TPE Acquisition, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 22, 2023, 8:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Adam Gonzalez

defendants

Ryder Systems, Inc.

Port Logistics Group

Tpe Acquisition, Inc.

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination