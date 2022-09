New Suit

TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, was sued Thursday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged structural violations of the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by attorney J. Courtney Cunningham on behalf of Jesus Gonzalez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-22795, Gonzalez v. The TJX Companies, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 01, 2022, 6:21 PM