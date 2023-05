Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nossaman LLP on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Brittco Wall Systems Inc. and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Karns & Karns on behalf of Ramiro Gonzalez. The case is 2:23-cv-03548, Gonzalez v. The Swig Company, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 10, 2023, 10:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Ramiro Gonzalez

defendants

Brittco Wall Systems, Inc.

Consulate General Of Ireland - LA

Far West Contractors, Corp.

May Loung

Mei Chou

The Swig Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Nossaman

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims