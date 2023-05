Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed an employment class action against the Patina Group Newco to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Melmed Law Group, alleges wage-and-hour violations. The case is 8:23-cv-00924, Gonzalez v. The Patina Group Newco, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 25, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer D Gonzalez

defendants

Does 1 To 50

The Patina Group Newco, LLC

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches