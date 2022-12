Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Kenan Advantage Group a/k/a KAG Merchant Gas Group to New York Southern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Ikhilov & Associates on behalf of Ramon L. Gonzalez. The case is 1:22-cv-10962, Gonzalez v. Kenan Advantage Group Inc.

New York

December 29, 2022, 7:50 PM