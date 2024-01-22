Paul J. DeBoe of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Taco Bell in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Dec. 7 in Florida Southern District Court by attorney Juan Courtney Cunningham on behalf of attorney J. Courtney Cunningham on behalf of Jesus Gonzalez, who contends that he was denied full and equal access to a Taco Bell facility due to architectural barriers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul C. Huck, is 1:23-cv-24617, Gonzalez v. Taco Bell of America, LLC et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
January 22, 2024, 12:56 PM