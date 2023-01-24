New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

T-Mobile was hit with a data breach class action Monday in New Jersey District Court in connection with the company's latest cybersecurity incident. The complaint centers on disclosures that T-Mobile experienced a data breach in late 2022 impacting the personal information of approximately 37 million customers. The suit was filed by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello; Seeger Weiss LLP; and Nussbaum Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00367, Gonzalez v. T-Mobile US, Inc.

Telecommunications

January 24, 2023, 9:18 AM