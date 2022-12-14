New Suit

Silvergate Bank and CEO Alan J. Lane were hit with a lawsuit on Wednesday in California Southern District Court relating to accounts held by bankrupt crypto companies FTX and Alameda Research. The suit seeks to hold Silvergate liable for its alleged role in transferring FTX customer deposits into Alameda's bank accounts, which triggered consumer panic and caused FTX and Alameda to collapse and declare bankruptcy. The suit was filed by Girard Sharp and Hartley LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01981, Gonzalez v. Silvergate Bank et al.

Cryptocurrency

December 14, 2022, 6:07 PM