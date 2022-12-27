Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cole, Scott & Kissane on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Seabest Inc. d/b/a South Bay Seafood and South Bay Clams to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Leonardo E. Concepcion on behalf of a delivery driver who claims he was caused to slip and fall due to dangerous conditions in the cargo section of the delivery vehicle. The case is 0:22-cv-62406, gonzalez v. Seabest, Inc. d/b/a South Bay Seafood And South Bay Clams.

Florida

December 27, 2022, 11:44 AM