Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Roto-Rooter Group, a provider of plumbing and water clean-up services, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Jonathan J. Moon on behalf of a lining technician who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for being placed on medical leave after suffering from a workplace-related injury. The case is 2:23-cv-04486, Gonzalez v. Roto Rooter Services Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 08, 2023, 5:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Rodrigo Vargas Gonzalez

defendants

Roto Rooter Services Company

Does 1 to 10,

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination