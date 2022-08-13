Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed a wage-and-hour employment class action against Randstad Professionals and PerkinElmer to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Protection Law Group on behalf of current and former employees of the defendants who performed work for PerkinElmer. Among other claims, the suit alleges that class members were not compensated for time spent in COVID-19 temperature checks prior to clocking in for shifts. The case is 2:22-cv-05744, Gonzalez v. Randstad Professionals US, LLC et al.

Business Services

August 13, 2022, 2:18 PM