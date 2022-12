Who Got The Work

Byrne J. Decker of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Lincoln National Life Insurance Company in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, which pertains to short- and long-term disability plan benefits, was filed Oct. 24 in Maine District Court by Davis Law on behalf of Jacqueline Gonzalez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker, is 2:22-cv-00326, Gonzalez v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

