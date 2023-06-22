Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against General Dynamics, doing business as Jet Aviation International Inc., and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by McOmber McOmber & Luber on behalf of a pilot who claims that he was wrongfully terminated while on medical leave for a broken rib and a slipped disc. The case is 2:23-cv-03394, Gonzalez v. Jet Aviation Flight Services, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 22, 2023, 3:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Jason Gonzalez

defendants

Christopher Clarke

Courtney Mazzola

Jet Aviation Flight Services, Inc.

Karen Lynch

Mark Atterbury

Penny Stockdale

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination