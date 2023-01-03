Who Got The Work

Michael F. Iasparro and Michael C. Stephenson of Hinshaw & Culbertson have entered appearances for Jennifer Borowitz and Frank DiFranco, former assistant Cook County Illinois state attorneys, in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 18 in Illinois Northern District Court by Loevy & Loevy, seeks redress and justice from the defendants for the wrongful incarceration of Alfredo Gonzalez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John F. Kness, is 1:22-cv-06496, Gonzalez v. Guevara et al.

Illinois

January 03, 2023, 7:23 AM