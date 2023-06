Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Grubhub to District of Columbia District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a purported undocumented resident who claims he is owed wages and tips, and was paid beneath minimum wage. The case is 1:23-cv-01650, Gonzalez v. Grubhub Holdings, Inc.

Gig Economy

June 07, 2023, 7:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Isai Jara Gonzalez

defendants

Grubhub Holdings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract