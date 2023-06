Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed a lawsuit against FedEx and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Martin, Gunn & Martin on behalf of Edries Omar Gonzalez. The case is 1:23-cv-03336, Gonzalez v. Fedex Freight et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 16, 2023, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Edries Omar Gonzalez

defendants

Fedex Freight

ABC Corporations 1-30

Derek Shellenberger

Herschel Joseph

John Does 1-30

Michael Wilczopolski

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination