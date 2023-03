Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Termechi Employment Law on behalf of a plaintiff alleging disability bias, wage-and-hour violations and retaliation. The case is 8:23-cv-00356, Gonzalez v. Elevance Health, Inc. et al.

Health Care

March 01, 2023, 1:56 PM