Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Communications Test Design Inc., a technology supply chain, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by McOmber, McOmber & Luber on behalf of a former employee who is alleging wrongful termination due to age-based and racial discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-03324, Gonzalez v. Communications Test Design Inc.

Technology

June 16, 2023, 2:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Jasser Gonzalez

defendants

ABC Corporations 1-5 (Fictitious Names Describing Presently Unidentified Business Entities)

Communications Test Design, Inc.

Elayne Tidwell

Jerry Strain

John Does 1-5 (Fictitious Names Describing Presently Unidentified Individuals)

Mike Dynan

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches