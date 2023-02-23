Who Got The Work

Keara M. Gordon and Haley D. Torrey of DLA Piper have stepped in to defend Chattem Inc. in a pending consumer class action in connection with the marketing and sale of the 'Unisom Simple Slumbers' dietary supplements. The complaint, filed Jan. 9 in California Northern District Court by Crosner Legal and Reese LLP, contends that the use of the word 'naturally' on the packing label is deceptive and misleading as the product in fact contains artificial and synthetic ingredients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:23-cv-00102, Gonzalez v. Chattem, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 23, 2023, 7:13 AM