Who Got The Work

Haley Torrey and Keara Gordon of DLA Piper have stepped in as defense counsel to Chattem Inc. in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Jan. 9 in California Northern District Court by Crosner Legal and Reese LLP, alleges that Unisom Simple Slumbers dietary supplements are falsely marketed as having 'natural' ingredients, though they contain synthetic elements. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S Gilliam Jr., is 3:23-cv-00102, Gonzalez v. Chattem, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 23, 2023, 11:26 AM