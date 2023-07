Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Law Office of Marc A. Notzon on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable and Marcus Cable Associates to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Glen F. Larson on behalf of Alfonso Gonzalez, who allegedly tripped over a cable which the defendants failed to bury properly. The case is 1:23-cv-00107, Gonzalez v. Charter Communications LLC et al.

Telecommunications

July 28, 2023, 4:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Alfonso Gonzalez

defendants

Charter Communication, LLC

Charter Communications Inc

Charter Communications VI, LLC

Charter Fiberlink Tx-Cco, LLC

Marcus Cable Associates, LLC

Time Warner Cable Information Services (Texas), LLC

defendant counsels

Law Office Of Marc A. Notzon, P.C.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims