Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Saiber LLC on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Central Garden & Pet and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by McOmber, McOmber & Luber on behalf of a formerly employed human resources manager who is alleging gender discrimination after reporting the defendant's alleged racial discrimination against another employee. The case is 1:23-cv-02996, Gonzalez v. Central Garden & Pet Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 01, 2023, 11:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Lourdes Gonzalez

defendants

Central Garden & Pet Company

ABC Companies 1-5 (fictitious entities)

Erin Sloan

Geisi Custode

John Does 1-5 (fictitious individuals)

Mary Wuestenberg

defendant counsels

Saiber

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination