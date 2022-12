Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Carlton Fields on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Capital One to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, was brought by Edelsberg Law and Shamis & Gentile. The case is 1:22-cv-24160, Gonzalez v. Capital One Financial Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

December 21, 2022, 7:18 PM