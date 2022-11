Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Big Lots and AVDC LLC to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by King & Siegel. The case is 5:22-cv-02056, Gonzalez v. Big Lots Stores LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 18, 2022, 6:48 PM