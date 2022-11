Removed To Federal Court

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Barrett Business Services and Techsico Inc. Friday to California Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Smaili & Associates on behalf of Juan Antonio Gonzalez, who alleges age discrimination, retaliation and failure to pay overtime wages. The case is 3:22-cv-01810, Gonzalez v. Barrett Business Services Inc. et al.

Business Services

November 18, 2022, 3:11 PM