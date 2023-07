New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Honda Motor, the Japanese vehicle manufacturer, was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The complaint, brought by Bragar Eagel & Squire, alleges that Honda knowingly marketed and sold select 2020-2022 Honda vehicles with defective infotainment and automatic braking systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01462, Gonzalez v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. et al.

Automotive

July 26, 2023, 8:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Aida Milena Gonzalez

Plaintiffs

Bragar Eagel And Squire PC

defendants

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract