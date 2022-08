Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Litchfield Cavo on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Waupaca Elevator Co. Inc. to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Osteen Law Group on behalf of E.G., Karla Gonzalez and Rito Perez-Gonzalez. The case is 4:22-cv-00204, Gonzalez et al. v. Waupaca Elevator Co. Inc.

Business Services

August 25, 2022, 12:04 PM