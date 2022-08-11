New Suit

USAA General Indemnity was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Western District Court. The court action, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was filed by Robichaux Mize Wadsack Richardson & Watson and the Pandit Law Firm on behalf of Edmund Gonzalez and Patricia Gonzalez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02613, Gonzalez et al v. USAA General Indemnity Company.

Insurance

August 11, 2022, 4:09 PM