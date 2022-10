Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance, a subsidiary of Nationwide, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a windstorm, was filed by Grande Law on behalf of Dolores Gonzalez and Mercedes Lopez. The case is 1:22-cv-23432, Gonzalez et al. v. Scottsdale Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 12:48 PM