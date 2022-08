New Suit

Triple-S Management Corporation, an insurance company, and other defendants were hit with a trip-and-fall lawsuit Friday in Puerto Rico District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Law Offices Benjamin Acosta Jr. on behalf of Aurora M. Gonzalez and Luis Gonzalez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01385, Gonzalez et al v. Rincon Argentino Incorporado et al.

Insurance

August 12, 2022, 2:28 PM