Removed To Federal Court

Law firm Salvatore Prescott Porter & Porter and founders of Empires X on Monday removed a class action to Florida Southern District Court accusing the defendants of taking part in a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme which defrauded victims of over $40 million dollars. The suit accuses attorney Andrew C. Porter of facilitating the Empires X founders' escape from the U.S. and SEC enforcement by advising the company's head trader to invoke the Fifth Amendment rather than disclose their whereabouts or where they had hidden the misappropriated investor funds. The suit was filed by the Moskowitz Law Firm; Meyer & Nunez; and Mark Migdal & Hayden on behalf of investors in the Empires X investment platform. The defendants are represented by Stumphauzer Kolaya Nadler & Sloman. The case is 1:23-cv-20356, Gonzalez et al v. Porter et al.

Cryptocurrency

January 30, 2023, 1:37 PM