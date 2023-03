Who Got The Work

Jason R. Grill and Brice P. Phillips of Steptoe & Johnson PLLC have stepped in to represent Knapp Medical Center Foundation in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 2 in Texas Southern District Court by Israel Perez Law on behalf of Olga Gonzalez, individually and as representative of the Estate of Lorie Ann Gonzalez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Randy Crane, is 7:23-cv-00033, Gonzalez et al v. Knapp Medical Center et al.

Texas

March 20, 2023, 5:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Olga Gonzalez

Plaintiffs

Israel Perez Law, PLLC

defendants

Knapp Medical Center

Knapp Medical Center Foundation, Inc.

Michael D. Shawn

Prime Healthcare Management, Inc.

Prime Healthcare Services Inc

defendant counsels

Cooper Scully

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims