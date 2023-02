Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Indian Harbor Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Baldwin Delombard LLP on behalf of Isabel Gonzalez and Pedro Gonzalez. The case is 1:23-cv-20410, Gonzalez et al v. Indian Harbor Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 01, 2023, 4:57 PM