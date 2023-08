Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Venable on Thursday removed a consumer class action against Factor75, a meal delivery company acquired by HelloFresh in 2020, to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Crosner Legal and the Clarkson Law Firm, accuses the defendant of charging automatic renewal fees without gaining affirmative consent or providing sufficient disclosures. The case is 2:23-cv-06293, Gonzalez et al. v. Factor75 LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 03, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexis Gonzalez

Joanna Arredondo

defendants

Factor75, Inc.

Factor75, LLC

defendant counsels

Venable

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct