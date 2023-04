New Suit - Class Action

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro filed a consumer class action Monday in California Central District Court against American Honda Motor Co. The complaint contends that certain 2022 and 2023 Honda Civics have defective power steering systems which can cause accidents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03082, Gonzalez et al v. American Honda Motor Company Inc.

California

April 24, 2023, 8:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Johnathan Nesbitt

Omar Gonzalez

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

defendants

American Honda Motor Company Inc

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct