DoorDash, the app-based food delivery service, was sued Monday in Arizona District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The lawsuit was filed by Weiler Law on behalf of a non-exempt employee who claims that she was not properly compensated for all hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01119, Gonzalez-Brown v. Doordash Incorporated.

Gig Economy

June 21, 2023, 4:59 AM

