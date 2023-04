Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Campano Law Group on behalf of Jill Gonzales, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to discrimination on the basis of national origin and criminal history. The case is 2:23-cv-03145, Gonzales v. Walmart Inc.;.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 26, 2023, 4:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Jill Gonzales

defendants

Walmart Inc.;

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination