Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at May Oberfell Lorber on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Thor Motor Coach and Richardsons' RV Centers to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Hofer Hagan LLP on behalf of Albert Gonzales. The case is 1:23-cv-00012, Gonzales v. Thor Motor Coach, Inc. et al.

Automotive

January 03, 2023, 5:51 PM